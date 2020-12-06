Hair salon gets donations for health care workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In the hopes of bringing a smile to health care workers faces, a Lincoln woman is doing her own donation drive to give health care workers the love and respect she feels they need.

Sara Clark spends her workdays as a hair stylist in north Lincoln. But when she has free time, she’s planning a way to help health care workers.

‘I just think right now that our nurses need to feel all the support from our community that they can,” Clark said.

She’s organizing a donation drive with the Bryan Volunteer Group to collect individual snacks and water bottles.

‘They even personalized the labels for the nurses so its super cute,” Clark said.

And even some gift cards to local shops.

“I have a lot of clients who are nurses who come in and they’re dealing directly with COVID patients and they’ve cried in my chair,” Clark said.

Sara’s also taking donations for Christmas cards and appreciation letters, hopefully making people feel at home even with a more distant holiday season.

“They say that those appreciation letters are getting them through some tough times so I’ve actually teamed up with my son’s kindergarten teacher and the kids are going to make letters and pictures for the nurses,” said Clark.

So whether it’s extra Christmas gifts or even some kind words, Sara just wants to thank Health Care workers for everything they’ve done the past eight months.

Sara will be accepting donations until Dec. 20. If you’d like to get involved, she said just drop them off at her Hair Salon, Nine Six 11 Salon off of North Cotner Street. You can also set up a safe porch pick-up.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.