Lincoln High Schooler spends holiday giving back to Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln High Schooler is spending the holiday season giving back to furry friends at the Humane Society.

Syerra Peterson has been collecting donations over the past few weeks. She finally dropped off a car load of food, toys and treats at the Capital Humane Society.

Peterson became a leader with a Cheer Program and that program encouraged students to give back for the holidays. She picked animals because she believes they can be forgotten about during this time.

“My goal was just to raise as much as I can, and I completely surpassed that because we had a whole car full of donations, and it was amazing. It means a lot to me because I know I’ll be helping a lot of animals,” Peterson said.

“We love to see the youth get involved with local community organizations like us at the Capital Humane Society,” said Shelby Backhus, Capital Humane Society. “It really means a lot that she took her time to collect those donations and bring them to the animals.”

The Humane Society is still offering adoptions during the pandemic, but they must be by appointment.

