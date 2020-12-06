Lincoln merchandising company splitting proceeds on clothes with local businesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The company Relentless Merch is partnering with a handful of local businesses to donate proceeds to them. Ownership with Relentless Merch said this is to help businesses who are struggling during the pandemic and have had to change their business style because of it.

Co-owner of Relentless Merch Nathan Richardson said, “Our business revolves around local small business and we just saw everyone struggling once COVID hit.”

Richardson said his company relies a lot on help from other local businesses. This is why they’ve chosen a handful of businesses, upon request, to give some of their profits to. For every T-shirt it sells, a customer can choose to have $10 go towards a selected business.

“We’re just glad to be a part of it and help in some way even if it is smaller,” Richardson said.

This is the second round of Relentless Merch’s program after raising $11,000 for local businesses in the past few months.

Richardson said, “We just want to further the community, be apart of the community. it’s rough when people are struggling.”

While going directly to struggling businesses to buy gift cards can help, Relentless Merch wants you to give you multiple ways to keep them afloat.

The company’s goal is to hit $5,000 donated this time around. As of Saturday, they’re around $1,000 but are hopeful they can reach their goal by the end of next week. To learn more about this program, you can click on the link here to learn more about which businesses you can support.

