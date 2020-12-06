Advertisement

LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln

(wagm)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting in west Lincoln Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Blue Flame Road on a report of gunshots just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers discovered blood and a bullet casing outside of a residence but were unable to locate any injured persons.  While officers were on scene the victim, a 37-year-old male, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.  Due to the victim’s need for treatment at the hospital officers were unable to obtain any additional information about what occurred.

The victim is considered in critical condition at this time.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and are attempting to locate witnesses or anyone who may have electronic or video evidence which may assist in the investigation.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600

