Monday Forecast: Sunshine returns with a warm start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some unexpected cloud cover kept things quite a bit cooler than expected for parts of eastern Nebraska, we’ll try again for a mild December day as we head into our Monday.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to slide east across the Plains as we head through the first half of the work week, this means that we should see mainly sunny skies with very warm weather for early December standards. For Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s for eastern Nebraska with afternoon highs likely reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s across western Nebraska.

Temperatures should reach the mid 50s to low 60s on Monday with sunny skies and light northwest winds. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, we should start our Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s before reaching the mid 50s by Monday afternoon. Northwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH may make it feel just a bit cooler at times.

Mild December temperatures are expected through the day on Monday in Lincoln. (KOLN)

As the ridge of high pressure overhead continues to slide through the area, even warmer weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state. The record high in Lincoln on Tuesday is 61° set back in 2015 and the record for Wednesday is 66° set back in 1957 - both of those could be threatened this week.

Near record highs are possible on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state. (KOLN)

Another very warm day is expected for Wednesday with record to near record highs possible. (KOLN)

After a mild and dry start to the week, changes will arrive into the second half of the week and into next weekend. A dry cold front will cool temperatures back into the lower and middle 50s on Thursday. Then into Friday and Saturday, longer range models continue to hint at the possibility of a more potent system swinging through the area that could bring with it rain, snow, wind, and colder temperatures. Models still have lots of differences, so the forecast for this period will continue to change over the next few days, but for now it does look like temperatures could cool back to the upper 30s by Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. Chances for a wintry mix of rain and snow are possible Thursday night into Friday and potentially lingering into the day on Saturday.

