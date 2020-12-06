Our Town Lincoln: December 7-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Our Town franchise is putting the spotlight on the community of Lincoln to find out what our state’s capital city has to offer.

We will feature a brand new story each weekday on 10/11′s Pure Nebraska at 9 a.m. Then, we’ll feature that story throughout the day on 10/11′s newscasts. You will be able to watch the story again online at 1011now.com/Our Town. And, we will feature a 1/2 hour special dedicated to Our Town Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KOLN/KGIN TV.

Monday on the show, we will learn how Nebraska Innovation Campus continues to have an impact on students, research, and the city. Tuesday, we’ll explore what’s considered to be Nebraska’s Statehood Memorial, which is the oldest structure in Lincoln’s original plat. Wednesday, we are going to take a closer look at the importance of tourism in Lincoln, and how venues like the Lied Center have worked to keep serving the public despite the pandemic. Thursday, we’ll take an in-depth look at the history of Lincoln’s airport, and we’ll look at what the future holds for air travel. Finally on Friday, join us as we discover a unique educational opportunity for Lincoln Public School students, which is called The Career Academy.

Be sure to tune in all week long, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 to learn more about “Our Town Lincoln”!

