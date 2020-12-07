Advertisement

5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Deaths in Lancaster County Dec. 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday.

That brings the local total to 98.

The individuals were a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, both in long-term care facilities, and three individuals who were hospitalized – a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.

204 new cases have also been reported by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. The local total of cases now sits at 18,820.

So far in December, there have 1,999 new cases and 19 new deaths reported in Lancaster County.

Recoveries: up from 5,437 to 5,492

Weekly positivity rate:

  • November 29 through December 5:  33.9 percent
  • December 6 through 7:  27.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 138 with 82 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 56 from other communities (nine on ventilators).

For more information, go to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

