Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten announced a pair of television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule Monday afternoon.
Nebraska’s game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night has been shifted ESPNU to ESPN2. Tipoff remains at 6:15 p.m. (central).
The Huskers’ Big Ten opener at No. 13 Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 21, will now tipoff at 6 p.m. (central) and will be televised on FS1.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.