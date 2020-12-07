Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten announced a pair of television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule Monday afternoon.

Nebraska’s game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night has been shifted ESPNU to ESPN2. Tipoff remains at 6:15 p.m. (central).

The Huskers’ Big Ten opener at No. 13 Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 21, will now tipoff at 6 p.m. (central) and will be televised on FS1.

