Advertisement

Facebook group honors health care workers

Facebook group honors health care workers
Facebook group honors health care workers(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers across the world have worked diligently to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Now one online group started in Nebraska is trying to show those workers just how much they’re appreciated.

It all started with one post less than a month ago.

“They’re working kind of to the bone right now... long hours, they don’t get to sit down, they don’t get to eat their lunches,” said Adopt A Nurse/Health Care Worker Facebook creator, Christine Danderand

Throughout this pandemic, Danderand has seen first hand the toll it has taken on her mom and co-workers, so she made a Facebook group.

“I had no idea what it would turn into almost three weeks later as we sit here,” said Danderand.

Quickly the group took off, now with almost 10,000 members from all over the world.

If you want to adopt a healthcare worker, it’s pretty simple.

All you have to do is join the Facebook page, find a health care worker in the posts and comment “adopted”.

Then, you click on their amazon wish list, buy items and they will be sent right to them.

“It has been hard to work in the health care industry right now during the pandemic,” said CHI Health St. Elizabeth RN, Lauren Simons.

Lauren Simons was recently adopted. Her Amazon wish list was full of things like surgical caps and an eye mask and on Saturday she received some gifts.

“It’s nice to get this little bit of encouragement from other people,” said Simons.

Danderand told 10/11 NOW, she’s thankful to have started the page and to see the comments and connections made.

“Just to give them thanks and let them know we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Danderand.

You can find that Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/199001601799792

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln
LLCHD reports another death From COVID-19
Photo circa 2019 when State Sen. Amy Wishart first formed the Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana...
Nebraska State Senator works to craft legal cannabis bill
Nebraska will play at Purdue at 11 a.m. this Saturday
FINAL: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Farley
Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years

Latest News

Lincoln church hosts 'Carols in Your Car' event
Lincoln church hosts ‘Carols in Your Car’ event
Temperatures should reach the mid 50s to low 60s on Monday with sunny skies and light northwest...
Monday Forecast: Sunshine returns with a warm start to the week
LLCHD reports 200+ lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases
Lincoln teen spends holiday break giving back to animals.
Lincoln High Schooler spends holiday giving back to Humane Society