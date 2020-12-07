Facebook group honors health care workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers across the world have worked diligently to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Now one online group started in Nebraska is trying to show those workers just how much they’re appreciated.

It all started with one post less than a month ago.

“They’re working kind of to the bone right now... long hours, they don’t get to sit down, they don’t get to eat their lunches,” said Adopt A Nurse/Health Care Worker Facebook creator, Christine Danderand

Throughout this pandemic, Danderand has seen first hand the toll it has taken on her mom and co-workers, so she made a Facebook group.

“I had no idea what it would turn into almost three weeks later as we sit here,” said Danderand.

Quickly the group took off, now with almost 10,000 members from all over the world.

If you want to adopt a healthcare worker, it’s pretty simple.

All you have to do is join the Facebook page, find a health care worker in the posts and comment “adopted”.

Then, you click on their amazon wish list, buy items and they will be sent right to them.

“It has been hard to work in the health care industry right now during the pandemic,” said CHI Health St. Elizabeth RN, Lauren Simons.

Lauren Simons was recently adopted. Her Amazon wish list was full of things like surgical caps and an eye mask and on Saturday she received some gifts.

“It’s nice to get this little bit of encouragement from other people,” said Simons.

Danderand told 10/11 NOW, she’s thankful to have started the page and to see the comments and connections made.

“Just to give them thanks and let them know we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Danderand.

You can find that Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/199001601799792

