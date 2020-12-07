First responders rescue worker on top of 60-ft water tower

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A worker had to be rescued this weekend after an injury he experienced while on top of a 60-foot water tower.

Saturday around 11 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a water tower near 84th and South Streets on a report of a person with back pain stranded on top of 60-foot water tower.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the man was contracted by the City to dive into the water tank to do some cleaning.

First responders said the man climbed up the ladder, got to the top of the water tower and had a back spasm causing him to be unable to move.

LFR said Captain Ron Trouba climbed up the ladder to find the man lying on top of the tower. First responders worked to assemble a rope system on the ground as LFR members treated and stabilized the man on top of the tower.

According to first responders, the stokes basket was brought to the top of the tower where the man was packaged in the basket and safely brought down to the ground. LFR said the process took just over an hour.

Once safely on the ground, the man was taken to an area hospital.

LFR said the man’s injuries had nothing to do with the work he was contracted for and he’s expected to recover.

