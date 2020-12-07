Huskers gear up for Gophers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The strange season in college football continues for Nebraska as not only did players talk about getting ready for Minnesota on Monday, they also answered questions about Senior Day.

Nebraska DB Dicaprio Bootle on the #Huskers senior class: "Whatever happens between now and forever, we'll always be close."



Nebraska has 10 players that have been in the program for 5 or more seasons. And they have experienced A LOT. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 7, 2020

Not only will Senior Day be played in front of minimal fans at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers don’t know if it will be their last game this year at home. The Big Ten has yet to announce what its “Champions Weekend” will look like but the conference did layout a schedule where teams play another game on December 19th.

Mills: "There's a lot of negative talk on Nebraska. We want to prove everyone wrong." #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 7, 2020

Players shared some of their favorite memories while playing for Nebraska. Ben Stille, a defensive lineman from Ashland, pointed to the 2018 Michigan State game as well as last week’s win over Purdue as some of his favorite moments with the Big Red.

The Minnesota game is set to start at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It's settled: 11 a.m. kickoffs for Nebraska for the rest of time. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/qguWtt8cIK — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 7, 2020

In a program with a strong offensive line tradition, it's Brenden Jaimes who now owns the Nebraska o-line record with 39 consecutive starts. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/vbfbLFDWGy — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 7, 2020

