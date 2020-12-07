Advertisement

Huskers gear up for Gophers

After its win against Purdue, Nebraska now shifts its focus to Minnesota who visits Lincoln Saturday
Ben Stille is getting ready for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium
Ben Stille is getting ready for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium(koln)
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The strange season in college football continues for Nebraska as not only did players talk about getting ready for Minnesota on Monday, they also answered questions about Senior Day.

Not only will Senior Day be played in front of minimal fans at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers don’t know if it will be their last game this year at home. The Big Ten has yet to announce what its “Champions Weekend” will look like but the conference did layout a schedule where teams play another game on December 19th.

Players shared some of their favorite memories while playing for Nebraska. Ben Stille, a defensive lineman from Ashland, pointed to the 2018 Michigan State game as well as last week’s win over Purdue as some of his favorite moments with the Big Red.

The Minnesota game is set to start at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln
LLCHD reports 200+ lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota...
Huskers vs Minnesota game time announced
LLCHD reports another death From COVID-19
Photo circa 2019 when State Sen. Amy Wishart first formed the Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana...
Nebraska State Senator works to craft legal cannabis bill

Latest News

Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball
Nebraska topped Idaho State on Sunday evening.
Huskers shake off slow start, beat Idaho State
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota...
Huskers vs Minnesota game time announced
Adrian Martinez on not letting up
Adrian Martinez on not letting up