Huskers gear up for Gophers
After its win against Purdue, Nebraska now shifts its focus to Minnesota who visits Lincoln Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The strange season in college football continues for Nebraska as not only did players talk about getting ready for Minnesota on Monday, they also answered questions about Senior Day.
Not only will Senior Day be played in front of minimal fans at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers don’t know if it will be their last game this year at home. The Big Ten has yet to announce what its “Champions Weekend” will look like but the conference did layout a schedule where teams play another game on December 19th.
Players shared some of their favorite memories while playing for Nebraska. Ben Stille, a defensive lineman from Ashland, pointed to the 2018 Michigan State game as well as last week’s win over Purdue as some of his favorite moments with the Big Red.
The Minnesota game is set to start at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.