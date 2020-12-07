Lincoln church hosts ‘Carols in Your Car’ event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are now just weeks away from Christmas. On Sunday night, people gathered to get some holiday cheer early.

The event, called Carols in Your Car, was held by Trinity United Methodist Church.

At the church, people parked in cars and were given programs and Scooters hot chocolate and we’re able to turn their radio stations to hear the carolers outside and sing along.

The church pastor told 10/11 NOW, they thought it would be a great way to spread cheer safely.

“We need something to bring us together, it is so great to worship by live stream and over the internet, but it’s just not the same as being face to face and seeing the faces of the people,” said Jeff Slater.

The church usually hosts a fall event, but they were unable to this year due to COVID-19.

Slater said it was a perfect way to see all of the church members safely, for the first time since March and get the choir out singing again.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.