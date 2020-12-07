LPD arrest man connected to car break-ins at church parking lots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a number of cars parked at churches.

Sunday morning, just before 10 a.m, LPD said an officer was checking the parking lot of Saint Michael’s Church on 78th Street and Yankee Woods Drive.

LPD said officers are aware of recent car break-ins at church parking lots all over the city and there had been incidents at several churches that morning.

According to police, the officer saw a man standing next to a blue Subaru Outback with a broken window and a green Toyota Tacoma running close by.

The officer recognized the green Toyota as the one that had been on security video from the previously reported thefts, LPD said.

LPD said the officer made contact with the man, identified as 45-year-old Aaron Stednitz, and he was arrested.

From there, officers checked the green Toyota and found that it had two different license plates, both of which were stolen.

LPD said the officer ran the green Toyota’s VIN and learned it had been stolen on September 26th at the corner of W Calvert and S Folsom Streets in southwest Lincoln.

The officers saw the GPS inside the car with the address that Stednitz gave as his home address and was listed on his driver’s license.

LPD said inside the car, officers found a case with 0.9g of methamphetamine in a clear bag and a glass pipe.

Officers also found tools that are consistent with what would be used during a burglary or car break-in, including a mini-crowbar, long flat head screwdriver, glass breaking multi-tool, latex gloves, flashlights, binoculars, and other tools.

According to LPD, officers also found things that are commonly stolen in car break-ins including gift cards, car keys, a radar detector, a GPS unit, and electronics.

Investigators said they reviewed security video from the church showing Stednitz get out of the Toyota and get into the victim’s car in the lot.

LPD was able to connect Stednitz to other reported thefts, as well.

Stednitz is facing felony theft by receiving (auto theft) charges, possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of burglar’s tools charges, and three counts of theft by receiving and one count of theft by unlawful taking charges.

