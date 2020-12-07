LPD arrests 17-year-old involved in recent home invasions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a 17-year-old they believe is involved in two recent home invasions.

On Friday, just before 5 p.m., officers saw the 17-year-old leave a home in his car. LPD stopped his car around Antelope Valley Parkway and M Streets.

LPD said the 17-year-old was arrested. The teen is facing two counts of terroristic threats charges, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony charges, 3rd degree assault charges, among other charges.

On Nov. 28, just before 9 p.m., police were dispatched to check the welfare of an 18-year-old woman after it was reported she may have been held against her will.

LPD said officers were able to make contact with the woman who reported that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend were threatened by a 17-year-old boy they didn’t know.

According to police, the woman reported the 17-year-old had been messaging them demanding they give him a ride or let him into their home at the corner of 20th and J Streets.

LPD said when they refused, the 17-year-old arrived at the home and pounded on the door, telling them he was going to damage the male victim’s car and started breaking a window to the home.

Officers said when the 23-year-old went outside to check his car for damage, he was approached by the 17-year-old who was holding a knife and forced them back into the home.

From there, LPD said the teen threatened the couple and punched the woman several times. LPD said the woman was eventually able to get her phone and threatened to call police; at that point LPD said the 17-year-old ran away.

The teen is facing criminal mischief charges for this case.

Two days later, on November 30th around 11:30 p.m., officers were in the area of 26th and U Streets on an unrelated call when they saw two to three people running away from a home.

A 31-year-old man told police that he’d just been robbed.

The man said he was in his home with another adult and two juvenile family members when someone knocked on the door.

Police said the door was forced open and three people came inside the home, holding knives and demanding money.

The 31-year-old man told police one of the men cut his hand with a knife during the altercation.

According to police, the other adult was in a bedroom when the door was kicked open and one of the intruders went inside his room swinging a knife. LPD said that man’s hand was cut, though police said all the injuries were minor and did not require medical intervention.

LPD said a phone and money were taken from the home and the suspects ran away.

The 17-year-old is facing robbery charges, 2nd degree assault charges, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges in regards to this case.

The teen was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center.

Investigators are working to identify the other individuals responsible for the robbery on November 30th. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.