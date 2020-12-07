Advertisement

LSO: 53.5 pounds of vacuuum sealed marijuana found hidden in truck

Christopher Ramos
Christopher Ramos(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found more than 50 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana hidden in a truck during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, deputies with the LSO Interdiction Team stopped a car on Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way.

LSO said deputies stopped the Toyota Tundra Pickup for following too closely. During the stop, deputies said they developed reasonable suspicion that there was criminal activity.

Deputies found 53.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and 2,100mg of concentrated THC.

LSO said the truck had been modified, in that there were seven voids in various places including door panels, the tailgate, seat cushions where all of these packages of vacuum-sealed marijuana were hidden.

According to deputies the truck was a 2015 model with 380 miles on it.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Ramos, was arrested. LSO said he is from Florida.

Ramos is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, as well as evading the drug tax stamp charges.

