Oh The Weather Outside “AIN’T” Frightful...

Record Highs In December ?
Record Highs In December ?(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not only will our weather conditions be very pleasant over the next few days...we could threaten records on both Tuesday and Wednesday...

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature through the middle of the work week...and that should translate into plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures for both your Tuesday and your Wednesday. The longer-range weather models continue to indicate a weather system for later this week and into the weekend that will bring more December-like temperatures and a chance for rain and snow to the local area. Many questions remain about this late-week low pressure area and its potential impacts...including track and timing...which will make a huge difference in type-and-amounts of possible precipitation. So enjoy the pleasant weather while you can...because by the end of the week...the REAL December will likely stand up. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts later this week...because after the possibility of record highs in the middle of the week...”winter” makes a return.

The Lincoln forecast for Monday night calls for clear-to-partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog possible late...with lows dropping into the low-to-mid 20s. On Tuesday we expect to see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in the Capital City...with highs in the upper 50s-to-lower 60s. The RECORD high for Tuesday in Lincoln is 61° set back in 2015...and it is in play. It looks like Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week...with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. The RECORD high for December 9th in Lincoln is 66° in 1957...and that number is in play as well. In case you are wondering...the “average” high for December 9th in Lincoln is 38°.

