Our Town Lincoln: Nebraska Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of buildings northeast of UNL’s City Campus continues to be an incubator of ideas.

We visited with Dan Duncan, the executive director of the Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation about this project. “Nebraska Innovation Campus is a public-private research campus and research park, that engages the private sector with the University of Nebraska faculty and students to create opportunities that couldn’t be created in the private sector alone or at the University alone,” Duncan said.

It’s hard to believe, but this project started 10 years ago. “This was the former State Fair Park,” Duncan pointed out. The first phase of the development was a demolition phase. “We now have 455,000 square feet of finished space and right behind me, you see our 110,000 square foot, 154-room hotel called “The Scarlet” that’s going up.”

The hotel is just one example of how Innovation Campus is impacting students, and the city.

“For the campus, the hotel brings a full-service restaurant, it brings a rooftop bar and private dining room space, it brings a fitness facility to the campus,” Duncan said. “Probably most exciting is the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program will actually locate in the hotel.”

Start-up companies also benefit from Innovation Campus.

“Virtual Incision is a really great example,” Duncan said. “It was started by a UNL Mechanical Engineering professor, Shane Farritor, and a UNMC faculty member.”

Farritor and staff are developing a “MIRA” surgical platform through the company. The idea is that it can be inserted through a small incision in a patient. The robot would be used in colon or gastro-intestinal procedures, which are are among the fastest growing surgeries in the U.S.

“You can see the robot has a couple of arms, a right arm and a left arm just like we have, and then there’s a camera that comes down through the middle that is robotically articulated,” Farritor said. “Like us again, the camera can look left, right, up and down. And we are really trying to shrink the surgeon down and put them inside the body.”

Virtual Incision is an example of the kind of technology being developed at Nebraska Innovation Campus, and there are many other kinds of opportunities being built from the ground up as well.

“The biggest thing this campus means to Lincoln and the state, is that it provides opportunities that we would not have without it,” Duncan said.

Even during the pandemic, the campus worked to support Nebraskans.

“Our Nebraska Innovation Studio, our Makers Space, mobilized with resources within the University, and produced 33,000 face shields that went to care providers all across the state. Our Food Processing Center and the College of Engineering banded together and produced over 200,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.”

From a business level, to a very personal level, Nebraska Innovation Campus continues to lead the way on the cutting edge in Our Town Lincoln.

