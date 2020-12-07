Sentencing hearing for Aubrey Trail continued

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hearing to determine if convicted murderer Aubrey Trail will receive the death penalty has been continued until March due to COVID-19 concerns.

A three-judge panel was scheduled to hear Trail’s case beginning on December 15 to decide if he would receive life in prison or the death penalty. The defense filed the motion to continue on Friday.

According to defense attorney Ben Murray, who is representing Trail, the Aggravation and Mitigation hearing was continued until March due to Joe Murray, another member of the defense team, testing positive for COVID-19.

In the motion filed on Friday, the defense also said COVID-19 was making it difficult to call specific witnesses from out of state.

An exact date of the hearing has not been set.

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2019 for the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

The three-judge panel will examine the case and decide if there are aggravating circumstances that would warrant the death penalty.

There are nine different definitions of aggravating circumstances but the three-judge panel would only have to determine Loofe’s murder contained one.

It’s likely the judges will be looking the closest at this one: “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

Trail’s co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted of first-degree murder in October.

