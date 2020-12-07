Advertisement

WATCH: Fan sings national anthem after sound system fails at Ohio high school basketball game

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (CNN) - A parent stepped up after a sound system failed to play the national anthem at a high school basketball game in Ohio.

Cellphone video showed Trenton Brown singing at Friday’s game between the Waverly High School Tigers and the Portsmouth West High School Senators.

The announcer told everyone to stand for the national anthem, but no music played for minutes because of apparent technical difficulties.

Brown was urged by his wife to sing the national anthem, and he did so with no musical backup or a microphone.

Another parent, Johnny Futhey, said Brown’s performance brought people to tears. He captured the performance on video and posted it to Facebook, where it has received around 1 million views.

Just Wow! Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game. It got quiet and...

Posted by Johnny Futhey on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln
LLCHD reports 200+ lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota...
Huskers vs Minnesota game time announced
LLCHD reports another death From COVID-19
Photo circa 2019 when State Sen. Amy Wishart first formed the Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana...
Nebraska State Senator works to craft legal cannabis bill

Latest News

Nebraska reports nearly 1,300 virus cases, 11 new deaths
Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times of trouble, some are turning to fortune tellers
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
Christopher Ramos
LSO: 53.5 pounds of vacuuum sealed marijuana found hidden in truck
Aaron Stednitz
LPD arrest man connected to car break-ins at church parking lots