5 new COVID-19 deaths reported, local total at 103

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, pushing the community total into triple digits.

Four individuals were in long-term care facilities – two women in their 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s. One woman in her 70s had been hospitalized.

The five new deaths brings the Lancaster County total to 103 -- 24 of those deaths have been reported in December.

203 new COVID-19 cases were also reported by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the local total to 19,023.

Recoveries: up from 5,492 to 5,536

Weekly positivity rate:

  • November 29 through December 5:  33.9 percent
  • December 6 through 8:  28.4 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 133 with 82 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 51 from other communities (nine on ventilators).

For more information, view the Lincoln/Lancaster COVID-19 Dashboard.

