5 new COVID-19 deaths reported, local total at 103
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, pushing the community total into triple digits.
Four individuals were in long-term care facilities – two women in their 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s. One woman in her 70s had been hospitalized.
The five new deaths brings the Lancaster County total to 103 -- 24 of those deaths have been reported in December.
203 new COVID-19 cases were also reported by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the local total to 19,023.
Recoveries: up from 5,492 to 5,536
Weekly positivity rate:
- November 29 through December 5: 33.9 percent
- December 6 through 8: 28.4 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 133 with 82 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 51 from other communities (nine on ventilators).
For more information, view the Lincoln/Lancaster COVID-19 Dashboard.
