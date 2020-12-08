CHI honoring healthcare workers with white lights, ribbons, bows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The CHI Health System is asking you help honor and support healthcare workers by lighting up your home, or business, with white lights, ribbons or bows.

Starting Monday, and through the end of the year, CHI Health is asking you to place white lights, bows or ribbons anywhere on your home, business or car as a sign of appreciate for doctors and nurses during an unprecedented year. CHI Health said white is a symbol of hope.

“The white lights and bows really represent, or symbolize the hope of a brighter future for all of us,” said Kevin Miller, CHI Health. “It honors the healthcare hard work and dedication of the team, not just for CHI health but everybody through this pandemic.”

CHI Health said the goal is to get this movement going through the entire state of Nebraska and into western Iowa.

