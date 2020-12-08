Advertisement

Competition cranks up for Huskers with Big Ten play on the horizon

Teddy Allen scores 22, leads 2nd-half surge in Nebraska victory.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The competition cranks up for the Nebraska men’s basketball team this week. The Huskers face Georgia Tech and Creighton in a 72-hour span, which will be a jump from the Huskers’ first four games of the 2020-21 season. Georgia Tech is coming off an upset win over Kentucky, while the Bluejaysare ranked inside the top ten in the national polls.

“We’re going to have to play really good basketball to have a chance to win these games,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I’m confident in our group. I love their mentality.”

The Huskers have a 3-and-1 record with victories over McNeese State, North Dakota State, and South Dakota. Nebraska’s game on Sunday against Florida A&M was canceled due to a COVID-19 case within the Rattlers’ program.

“I definitely feel like this team is ready to take that step and face more Power 5 teams,” Nebraska guard Dalano Banton said. “We’ve all been waiting for this. We know we’re ready for it. We’re coming out to play with fire, get steals, and play the way we play. The competition is going up, so we have to bring our level of play up.”

Nebraska’s game against Georgia Tech is part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip-off on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

