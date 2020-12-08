Data shows burglaries are up in 2020, victim asking for help solving his case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Nobody expects a call at 2:00 a.m. saying there’s a burglary in progress,” Shiva Kumar, co-owner of CBD Remedies told 10/11 NOW.

Kumar said he got that call Saturday morning after someone broke into the CBD Remedies location at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect kicking through a glass door and walking out of frame. So far, Kumar said they know the suspect caused $300 in damage and stole an iPad, but the full inventory isn’t complete.

He said no matter the loss, situations like this make a big impact on small businesses.

“As a local business we are already being challenged with a lot of issues, especially with COVID-19,” Kumar said.

This is a familiar story to many Lincoln businesses this year.

There have been 18 businesses burglarized in December. According to data LPD reports to the FBI, the five-year average for burglaries in December is 31. The city has hit nearly half that average in just one week.

This is a yearlong trend, too. So far in 2020 there have been 299 burglaries, that’s up 16% from the five-year average of 258 burglaries.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2015-2019

Monthly Average Percent Change Jan. 20 17 21 17 26 18 20 -11% Feb. 5 20 16 14 20 22 15 47% March 12 13 22 15 12 32 15 116% April 20 25 25 18 16 28 21 35% May 15 22 24 39 24 28 25 13% June 22 16 15 16 20 34 18 91% July 15 15 18 23 21 17 18 -8% Aug. 15 21 17 19 32 18 21 13% Sept. 34 23 23 22 23 25 25 0% Oct. 25 18 48 24 15 24 26 -8% Nov. 14 21 21 17 48 35 24 45% Dec. 38 41 17 27 30 18 (12/1-12/7) 31 N/A Total 235 252 267 251 287 299 (YTD) 258 16% (YTD)

Kumar said its frustrating, especially after they also had a shoplifting occur at their north Lincoln location two days before this burglary.

“Don’t hurt small businesses,” Kumar said. “Don’t pick up gifts from mailboxes. Your conscience should stop you, but if you continue karma will come back and hopefully LPD catches them and they’ll be behind bars.”

If you recognize either of the suspects in the video, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

