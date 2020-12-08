Advertisement

Family bakes cookies to buy gifts at Lincoln’s People’s City Mission

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, there are roughly 2,500 people experiencing homelessness in Lincoln. Of those, the People’s City Mission shelters about 350 of them each day. One Lincoln family is doing their part to spread holiday cheer to this community, and it all starts with cookies.

In 2019, after learning what the word “fundraiser” meant, the youngest of the Durban kids wanted to do something to help adults and children who would normally go without during Christmas. Their idea was to sell cookies. They expected to only raise about $100. They say orders exceeded that, and little did they know they’d raise $750 doing it.

This year, the Durban Bake Shop has maxed out their orders at more than 900 chocolate fudge crinkles and biscotti cookies and will deliver them to family and friends. With the money they raise, they buy gifts for people living at the People’s City Mission.

Besides children asking for toys, the Durban kids tell 10/11 that last year, some of the items people asked for were as simple as blankets, toothpaste and new socks.

It’s something the Durban family says helps them see the true spirit during the holidays.

“Instead of the traditional Christmas of going and opening presents under the tree, knowing that you were the cause of someone else being able to open their presents under the tree makes you feel better knowing that someone will wake up that morning and have something to open and be happy,” Brady Durban said.

The Durban family was able to buy all of the gifts on Christmas lists for nine people living at the mission in 2019. This year, they plan to buy gifts for even more people since they’ve sold more cookies.

Lauren Durban says she hopes giving back is something that sticks with her kids for their rest of their lives. “It’s so easy I think for kids at Christmas to think about ‘What do I want?’ So, to have them really focus on what somebody else wants and they want that has kind of been my favorite part.”

By selling a dozen of cookies for five dollars each to family and friends all over, they’ve raised hundreds of dollars to buy gifts. This year, they’re working with staff at the mission to get all presents delivered by Christmas.

With this being the second year of the Durban Bake Shop, the family tells us they hope it isn’t the last. The kids say they’d like to keep this tradition up, buying more gifts for more people every year.

