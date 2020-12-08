Advertisement

One dead, two hurt in house explosion in south Omaha

50th & L house explosion
50th & L house explosion(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak and Dave Zawilinski
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Omaha a home explosion leveled a house on the south side of town near 52nd and L streets.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Pfitzpatrick confirmed one person was killed and two others injured in the explosion that leveled a house

Info on house explosion at 51st and L

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Two homes next to the exploded house were also severely damaged in the explosion at 4810 S 51st St., he said.

MUD shut off gas service around the area and OFD evacuated the entire block on both sides, Pfitzpatrick said.

A dog was also pulled away from the scene and given oxygen, he said.

Omaha Police are assisting fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, Pfitzpatrick said.

Others in the area told 6 News they could feel shaking from the explosion from five blocks away.

BREAKING: reports of a house explosion at 52nd and Lst. Leigh Waldman is live

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball
Deaths in Lancaster County Dec. 7
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD arrests 17-year-old involved in recent home invasions
Aaron Stednitz
LPD arrest man connected to car break-ins at church parking lots
Nebraska reports nearly 1,300 virus cases, 11 new deaths

Latest News

The Thomas P. Kennard house is considered to be the oldest structure in Lincoln’s original...
Our Town Lincoln: Kennard House
Offutt Air Force lab brings closure to Pearl Harbor families
Family bakes cookies to buy gifts at Lincoln’s People’s City Mission
This year, the Durban Bake Shop has maxed out their orders at more than 900 chocolate fudge...
Family bakes cookies to buy gifts at Lincoln’s People’s City Mission