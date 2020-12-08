Advertisement

Liewer lives out childhood dream playing for Huskers

Wyatt Liewer is a wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Wyatt Liewer is a wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wyatt Liewer says its a dream come true playing for the Huskers. So you can only imagine how Liewer felt when he scored a touchdown for the Huskers on Saturday.

Liewer strolled into the end zone untouched on a perfectly executed play in the second half of Nebraska’s 37-27 win over Purdue. It was Liewer’s first career catch.

The sophomore from O’Neill is a walk-on that has worked his way up the depth chart. Liewer says he was hoping to contribute at some point at Nebraska. He did not expect it to be this early in his career.

