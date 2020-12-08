Lincoln remembers Pearl Harbor Day virtually

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln officials remembered those lost 79 years ago on Pearl Harbor Day virtually on Monday.

The program is normally held in person, but in pandemic times it shifted online. It included remarks from council members and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

The Color Guard was involved, as well as patriotic songs like God Bless America and Star-Spangled Banner.

It was all broadcast on LNK City TV, so everyone could honor the 24,000 service members who died on Dec. 7, 1941.

“On this day we remember not only the Americans who died in the service of their nation, but we remember those Nebraskans who many at that time were serving in Pearl Harbor,” Carter said.

There are over 140,000 Nebraskans in the state that are veterans. If you missed this memorial service, you can find it on the City’s YouTube channel.

