Advertisement

Lincoln remembers Pearl Harbor Day virtually

Lincoln officials remembered those lost 79 years ago on Pearl Harbor Day virtually on Monday.
Lincoln officials remembered those lost 79 years ago on Pearl Harbor Day virtually on Monday.(10/11 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln officials remembered those lost 79 years ago on Pearl Harbor Day virtually on Monday.

The program is normally held in person, but in pandemic times it shifted online. It included remarks from council members and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

The Color Guard was involved, as well as patriotic songs like God Bless America and Star-Spangled Banner.

It was all broadcast on LNK City TV, so everyone could honor the 24,000 service members who died on Dec. 7, 1941.

“On this day we remember not only the Americans who died in the service of their nation, but we remember those Nebraskans who many at that time were serving in Pearl Harbor,” Carter said.

There are over 140,000 Nebraskans in the state that are veterans. If you missed this memorial service, you can find it on the City’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln
LLCHD reports 200+ lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota...
Huskers vs Minnesota game time announced
Deaths in Lancaster County Dec. 7
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LLCHD reports another death From COVID-19

Latest News

University of Nebraska may require testing before spring semester
University of NE may require testing before spring semester
The East-West Shrine Bowl twitter announced on Monday that Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden...
Nebraska offensive lineman selected for 2021 Shrine Bowl
School might be out for the semester for University of Nebraska students, but the University is...
University of Nebraska system may require testing before spring semester
Starting Monday, and through the end of the year, CHI Health is asking you to place white...
CHI honoring healthcare workers with white lights, ribbons, bows