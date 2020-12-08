LPD investigating thefts from vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a string of larcenies from autos that took place on Monday morning.

LPD said just after 7 a.m. officers were called to the 8500 Block of S 30th Street on a report of a larceny from auto.

The officer found four vehicles that had their windows broken out and purses or bags were stolen from three of them.

Each victim reported they were working out between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. when the thefts took place.

Total loss is estimated at around $2,000 and $500 in damage was caused.

“Gyms, trailheads, and dog parks can be the targets of thefts from vehicles. Often, the victim leaves their belongings in the vehicle as it is cumbersome to take them during a workout. Remember to plan ahead. Take valuables out of your vehicle or find a way to keep them secured out of sight.,” LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

