Man stabbed while walking Monday morning

(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a suspect after a man said he was assaulted and stabbed while walking on Monday.

The victim told LPD he was walking in the area between 13th and 14th and D around 1 a.m. when he was hit from behind.

It wasn’t until he arrived home that he realized he had also been stabbed, according to LPD.

The victim said he didn’t see the attacker. Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

