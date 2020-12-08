Advertisement

Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors.

The Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home. Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball
Deaths in Lancaster County Dec. 7
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD arrests 17-year-old involved in recent home invasions
50th & L house explosion
One dead, two hurt in house explosion in south Omaha
Aaron Stednitz
LPD arrest man connected to car break-ins at church parking lots

Latest News

The East-West Shrine Bowl twitter announced on Monday that Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden...
Nebraska offensive lineman selected for 2021 Shrine Bowl
Scott Frost on Cam Taylor-Britt (and Dicaprio Bootle)
Scott Frost on Cam Taylor-Britt (and Dicaprio Bootle)
Scott Frost on Husker Resiliance
Scott Frost on Husker Resiliance
Scott Frost on seniors
Scott Frost on seniors