Record or near record highs possible Tuesday and Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very mild temperatures are expected over the next couple of days. Today will be mostly to partly sunny with the high around 61 degrees, which would tie the record high of 61 set in 1984. Westerly breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Very mild with record or near record high temperatures possible. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny and very mild. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies for tonight and mild by December standards. Low will drop to around 30. Wednesday will be mild again with a near record high of 65 and mostly sunny. The record high for Wednesday is 66. A cold front will move through the region by Thursday and it will be cooler but still above average. High Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be much colder with the chance for scattered rain showers, possible mixed with some snow. High on Friday will only be in the upper 30s, which is actually the average high for this time of year. Scattered snow showers or light snow will be possible Friday night. At this time, some snow accumulation is possible in the Lincoln area, but at this time light accumulations are possible.

A few snow showers or flurries will be possible early Saturday morning, otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly for Saturday afternoon with the high in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly sunny and chill with the high in the upper 30s.

Partly sunny on Monday and not as cold, high in the lower 40s.

Above average temperatures through Thursday. Turning colder for Friday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.