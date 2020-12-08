Snowplow Santa to visit Lincoln Dec. 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Tuesday that Snowplow Santa will deliver holiday cheer to Lincoln residents from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The event is co-organized by Lincoln City Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an LTU snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at six locations. Santa asks that residents remain in their vehicles during Santa’s visits.

“Our City team members understand the many challenges our community faces during the pandemic and wanted to find a way to give back,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director. “The holidays look different this year due to the pandemic. For adults and children who enjoy the excitement of seeing Santa Claus, this is a free and safe opportunity to get a chance to briefly connect with Saint Nick while social distancing.”

On Dec. 19, residents may track Santa’s location by using the snow fighting map at lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting. Snowplow Santa stops are as follows:

10 to 10:30 a.m. – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

10:50 to 11:20 a.m. – Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.

11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. – Holmes Lake Park, S. 70th St. and Normal Blvd. (Holmes North Shore Road Parking Lot 4)

12:15 to 12:45 p.m. – Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

1:05 to 1:40 p.m. – Pioneers Park Playground, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

2 to 2:30 p.m. – Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl Street (NW 48th and W. Cuming Streets)

