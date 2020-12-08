Southside Boxing Gym temporarily shuts down, head coach dies of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -2020 is not letting up on Southside Boxing in Lincoln. Coach John Kuebler, the Head Coach and heartbeat of the gym, died of COVID-19. This week, the gym decided to close temporarily.

Southside Boxing Gym is supposed to be a haven for kids. It’s a gym that normally hums with the steady thump of boxing gloves and bells, but now sits quiet. The mission of the gym was to keep them out of trouble and focused on something that betters them. Now that the driving force behind it has died, members of the gym said they’re determined to carry on his legacy.

“We wanted to be safe,” said Tom Sweeney, Board Member of Southside Boxing. “Close it down until we could figure out a way to reopen and get things on track again.”

Coach John Kuebler, who kept the gym up and running, died of COVID-19 three weeks ago.

“He was so special to all of us,” said Jill Heese, a boxer at Southside. “This is like a second home to me.. and it was because of Kueb and all he taught us.”

The same disease that claimed the heartbeat of the boxing gym now leaves the ring empty and bags motionless.

“With Kueb passing, I didn’t even know if we were going to be opening up again,” said Tom Arsiaga, president of Southside Boxing Gym.

Closing was a move to beat COVID to the punch. Board members said losing Coach Kuebler and the gym can be difficult for the kids it’s meant to serve.

“Our biggest goal is telling the kids it will eventually be open,” said Arsiaga. “We just have to follow guidelines and do it the right way for their safety.”

But when the gym reopens, boxers will be ready to get back in the ring.

“We will be back,” said Heese. “And when we come back we’re going to hit it hard and we’re going to come out swinging because Coach Kueb is in our corner. He will always be in our corner.”

Right now, there are no clear plans to reopen, but they said they’re waiting for the vaccine to be available.

In the meantime, they are telling their boxers to keep working hard.

