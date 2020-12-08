University of Nebraska system may require testing before spring semester

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - School might be out for the semester for University of Nebraska students, but the University is already planning for the spring semester and even next year.

President Ted Carter announced on Monday they may require testing to get back on campus. He said the testing plan will develop more based on each school.

Throughout the universities, there were 3,053 positive cases. Although there were virtually no hospitalizations for any of the cases on the system campuses, Carter said. Two people throughout the entire university system, one staff and one student, were hospitalized as a precaution.

The University of Nebraska was one of the first to announce they’d be open in the fall, and despite the pandemic, Carter said the University of Nebraska System actually saw a net growth enrollment on the year. He said shutting down in the spring and summer to go remote helped them focus on affordability and student growth, while also keeping their safety at the forefront. The university put a tuition freeze for two years and lowered pricing for online classes.

“More significantly enrollment dropped across the Midwest, and across the nation were in first-generation students and ethnic minorities,” said Carter. “We had growth in all of those areas.”

Carter said overall enrollment grew 1%. Enrollment also grew over 2% for students from Nebraska.

Carter said the growth for first-generation students and students of ethnic minorities was significant.

Right now the University of Nebraska system is in a two-month break before their spring semester. School let out for Thanksgiving and will return Jan. 25

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.