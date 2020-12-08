UNL approves new budget cuts, spares fashion program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working to address a shortfall in state-aid that’s expected to be nearly $40 million.

Monday, it announced the approval of the second round of budget cuts but some programs originally on the chopping blocked were spared.

In total, this round of cuts will be about $21 million, which is aimed at helping keep the books balanced through at least 2023.

Originally on the chopping block was the Department of Textiles, Merchandizing, and Fashion Design.

The final and approved budget is keeping it going.

“Our dean has done some restructuring to help move things along so that we can remain,” said Michael Burton a professor within the department. “Our department and programs can stay intact.”

It’s the second program whose fate was reversed.

The dance department receiving an anonymous donation after its potential closure was announced this summer.

Burton says it was a group effort.

“There was a hearing through the APC, the Academic Planning Committee,” said Burton. “It went for like four and a half hours, there were 200 people who came and about 70 who testified.”

Getting to that $21 million UNL first looked at staffing. $8.1 million from unfilled positions, $6.75 million from positions vacated by buyouts, and $2.6 million from positions that were eliminated.

One academic program was eliminated in this budget, the Hospitality, Restaurant, and Tourism Management undergraduate program.

The university said Monday that it’s a duplicate of the program it will have in place with the new Scarlet Hotel on Innovation Campus.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green saying about the cuts today: “None of this is easy and I appreciate the pragmatic realism in how our community has addressed this challenge.”

Some good news for students, it appears there’s no change in the tuition freeze so those costs will not be increasing next year.

