Advertisement

Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - An 89-year-old Minneapolis woman is being terrorized by vandals who have caused thousands of dollars of damage to her home.

While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large.

“There’s just no rhyme for it, what he had done,” Sean Mosely said.

One or two vandals have smashed his mother’s windows nine times since March, with the latest attack on Sunday night.

“And nobody is expecting in their golden years to have to go through this over and over and over again,” he said.

They never break in or steal anything, but they have shattered any sense of security for the great-grandmother.

“I just can’t even find the words to describe this person. I would just like to really get my hands on him, because this is just unbelievable,” Mosely said.

It’s unclear why Mosley’s mother is being targeted. He says police told him it’s possibly a vendetta or racially motivated.

“Something along those lines, but there is no justification for it. He’s empowered, he feels like nobody’s doing anything to stop him,” he said.

That’s starting to change.

People gathered for a neighborhood watch meeting on Monday evening to discuss the attacks and coordinate how to patrol the area.

“It just shows the strength and character of the people in this neighborhood that they’re committed to trying to stop these acts,” Mosely said.

Police are investigating the incidents. Mosely has given them surveillance footage of at least one of the vandals and the getaway car.

He hopes police give the neighborhood watch team insight on what to do if they end up catching the vandals in the act.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten announces television changes to the Nebraska men’s basketball
Deaths in Lancaster County Dec. 7
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD arrests 17-year-old involved in recent home invasions
Aaron Stednitz
LPD arrest man connected to car break-ins at church parking lots
Nebraska reports nearly 1,300 virus cases, 11 new deaths

Latest News

The Thomas P. Kennard house is considered to be the oldest structure in Lincoln’s original...
Our Town Lincoln: Kennard House
FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of...
SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension
U.S. hospitals are near their breaking point, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 47 states.
Hospitals near breaking point amid pandemic surge
Off-duty Virginia fireman credited with saving couple
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data