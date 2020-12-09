Big Ten changes minimum game requirement, Ohio State to face Northwestern in championship game
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ohio State and Northwestern will play in the 2020 Big Ten Championship. Yes, the Buckeyes will represent the East Division, despite falling short of the 6-game minimum. After a meeting of Big Ten athletic directors on Wednesday, the league decided to lift its policy for the conference title game.
The Big Ten championship is scheduled for December 19th in Indianapolis.
