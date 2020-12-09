Advertisement

Big Ten changes minimum game requirement, Ohio State to face Northwestern in championship game

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ohio State and Northwestern will play in the 2020 Big Ten Championship. Yes, the Buckeyes will represent the East Division, despite falling short of the 6-game minimum. After a meeting of Big Ten athletic directors on Wednesday, the league decided to lift its policy for the conference title game.

The Big Ten championship is scheduled for December 19th in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported, local total at 103
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
2020 is not letting up on Southside Boxing in Lincoln. Coach John Kuebler, the Head Coach and...
Southside Boxing Gym temporarily shuts down, head coach dies of COVID-19
Auroras
Parts of Nebraska could see Northern Lights on Wednesday night

Latest News

Jeff Gross celebrates a win over York
Gross steps down as McCook’s head football coach
Brenden Jaimes is an offensive lineman at the University of Nebraska.
Jaimes breaks Nebraska offensive line consecutive starts record
Wyatt Liewer is a wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Liewer lives out childhood dream playing for Huskers
Lincoln Christian's Gavin McGerr is announced during starting lineups prior to the 2020-21...
Lincoln Christian begins season after just one practice