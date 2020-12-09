Christmas lights stolen from Lincoln teen girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, one local teen has been saving money to decorate her family home for Christmas, using an allowance and birthday money. But on Tuesday night, over $100 of her hard-earned money was gone.

The family tells 10/11 NOW, it was between 8:30-11:30 A.M. when the family said a person or persons stole decorations, leaving their 14-year-old daughter heartbroken.

“I always wanted to be on Phillip’s Lights, I always wanted a big attraction,” said Bobbi Jo Jones.

The teen hoped this year her display would make it on the list of lights to see in Lincoln, until Monday morning.

“I was really upset and I started to cry.. and I was really disappointed and wanted to take it all down so it didn’t happen again,” said Jones.

Jones said she came home and noticed over $150 worth of decorations were gone.

Now stakes in the family yard are all that’s left of the candy canes.

Thieves also took a little bear and a projector.

“They didn’t even stop to think the time someone put into it, not knowing it was just a little girl,” said Jones.

“It’s hard times already... and it is something that brought so much joy to her during this hard time and it’s really devastating,” said her mom, Katy Jones.

Jones said she isn’t going to let this stop her.

“No matter if that person wants to be a Grinch and take it all down, I’m still going to do it because it makes me happy and it makes other people happy when they drive by the house,” said Jones.

But there is some good news, the family told 10/11 NOW a donor had already come forward and gave Bobbi $200 to make her next decorations even bigger and brighter.

