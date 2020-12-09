Advertisement

Gross steps down as McCook’s head football coach

After 23 years of leading the McCook football program, Jeff Gross is stepping down as head coach
Jeff Gross celebrates a win over York
(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been quite the ride for Jeff Gross and the McCook football team over the past two decades. After 23 years of leading the Bison, Gross is stepping down as head coach. Gross announced the move on Twitter. He led the Bison to two state championships in 2002 and 2003. The Bison also were Class B runner-ups in 2004, 2005, and 2007. McCook made the playoffs every year from 2000 to 2019.

