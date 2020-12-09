HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tues., Dec. 8)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
Tuesday, Dec. 8
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL (equals)
Adams Central 72, Wood River 45
Arcadia-Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43
Columbus Scotus 61, Guardian Angels 42
Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28
Deshler 64, Meridian 22
Elkhorn 57, Platteview 55
Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34
Elkhorn Valley 53, Madison 49
Elm Creek 64, Alma 21
Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 20
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51, Lewiston 37
Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36
Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Homer 32
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
Neligh-Oakdale 49, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Niobrara/Verdigre 69, St. Mary’s 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 72, Creek Valley 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12
Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54
Potter-Dix 70, Arthur County 28
Riverside 68, Summerland 35
Santee 56, Harvard 48
South Platte 62, Minatare 40
Sterling 54, Friend 27
Stuart 78, Spalding Academy 54
Sutherland 51, Brady 25
Sutton 59, Heartland 57
Twin River 55, Lutheran High Northeast 50
West Holt 31, Ord 28
West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30
Winnebago 55, Pender 47
Yutan 51, Arlington 44
Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)
Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL (equals)
Adams Central 55, Wood River 54, OT
Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41
Anselmo-Merna 57, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39
Arlington 24, Yutan 17
Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 7
Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30
Boyd County 37, Osmond 31
Broken Bow 58, Amherst 33
Cambridge 50, Southern Valley 34
Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31
Crofton 64, Boone Central 27
Crofton 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 27
David City 60, Schuyler 8
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20
Elm Creek 47, Alma 42
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40
Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Fairbury 38, Superior 36
Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14
Gordon/Rushville 61, Crawford 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Centura 22
Guardian Angels 56, Columbus Scotus 43
Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54
Howells/Dodge 46, Aquinas 33
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Lewiston 38
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Plainview 45
Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44
Kenesaw 29, Loomis 26
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Twin River 31
Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13
Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23
Meridian 24, Deshler 23
Minden 60, Lexington 45
Morrill 55, Hay Springs 26
Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32
Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15
North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Creek Valley 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Mercy 25
Ord 64, West Holt 19
Overton 39, Gibbon 15
Pender 59, Winnebago 41
Santee 39, Harvard 38
Sioux County 64, Garden County 26
Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28
St. Mary’s 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21
Sutton 57, Heartland 28
Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27
Valentine 32, Mullen 28
Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33
Wausa 51, Creighton 48
West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24
Whiting, Iowa 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42
Cattle Trail Invitational(equals)
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 30
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20
Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Pierce, ppd.
Summerland vs. Riverside, ppd.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.