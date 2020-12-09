Jaimes breaks Nebraska offensive line consecutive starts record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brenden Jaimes remembers being an undersized offensive lineman starting as a freshman at Nebraska. He’s now 65 pounds heavier and one of the most durable players in the conference.

Jaimes has started 39 consecutive games, which is a record among offensive linemen at the University of Nebraska.

“I thank God every night for a healthy day and season,” Jaimes said.

The senior left tackle has played for two different head coaches at Nebraska and three offensive coordinators. Jaimes believes the Huskers are in good hands with Scott Frost at the helm.

