Lincoln Christian begins season after just one practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A directed health measure recently prohibited high school basketball teams in Lancaster County from practicing for three weeks. Teams were able to take the court for the first time on Monday. On Tuesday, Lincoln Christian was already playing games.

The Crusaders hosted a tripleheader to open the season with junior varsity, girls varsity, and boys varsity games.

LCS won the girls game 57-47 over Seward. The boys final was 75-36 with the Crusaders pulling away in the second half.

It is so good to see our boys and girls basketball teams on the court again. Great start to the season with Crusader wins tonight! #lcs2021 #lcsbasketball pic.twitter.com/PPFHMkhl7t — Lincoln Christian (@Linc_Christian) December 9, 2020

