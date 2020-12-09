Advertisement

Lincoln Christian begins season after just one practice

Lincoln Christian's Gavin McGerr is announced during starting lineups prior to the 2020-21...
Lincoln Christian's Gavin McGerr is announced during starting lineups prior to the 2020-21 season opener.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A directed health measure recently prohibited high school basketball teams in Lancaster County from practicing for three weeks. Teams were able to take the court for the first time on Monday. On Tuesday, Lincoln Christian was already playing games.

The Crusaders hosted a tripleheader to open the season with junior varsity, girls varsity, and boys varsity games.

LCS won the girls game 57-47 over Seward. The boys final was 75-36 with the Crusaders pulling away in the second half.

