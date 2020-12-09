LPD and Malone Center to provide cash gifts to Lincoln citizens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Next time you see a Lincoln Police Officer may not be because you’re getting a ticket or there’s an emergency. They could be giving you some cash.

LPD has teamed up with the Malone Center to provide up random Lincoln people with a cash gift up to $300 between now and Christmas.

The money, all $53,700, was donated anonymously through the Malone Center’s T.R.A.C.E Committee, which looks at ways for officers to engage in the Lincoln Community.

The cash won’t be given out during a traffic stop or investigation, but in a non-enforcement setting.

“As a kid, to have that memory of an officer coming up to your family and providing a random act of kindness without any trauma involved, those great experiences bond relationships and make our cooperation greater,” said Ishma Valenti, with The Malone Center.

Officers can give the gifts to families they’ve encountered through the year or to anyone they meet this month. The department also has some pre-determined locations they plan to go to distribute the money.

The Malone Center hopes to hold this program annually.

“The fun part is going to surprise someone who has no idea and just making their day special,” said Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, LPD.

