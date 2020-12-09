LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man was taken into custody and is now facing DUI charges after trying to pick up his child at school.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Meadowlane Elementary for a report of a principal taking keys from a parent.

LPD said the principal was taking the keys from the father, who was there to pick up his 11-year-old child, because he had thrown up outside of the window of his car five times.

According to police, the mother was contacted and picked up the child.

LPD said the father was kept at the school and responding officers saw the man and believed he was at a high level of intoxication.

A field sobriety test was performed and LPD said the father failed.

According to police, the man also failed a Preliminary Breath Test and went to detox, and registered a 0.103 blood alcohol content.

LPD said the father is facing DUI with a child under the age of 16 charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.