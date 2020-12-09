LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after police say he caused disturbances at several businesses, and in one case he tackled an employee to the ground for not having a specific household cleaner.

On Tuesday, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to AAA Pawn, on N 11th St and Belmont Avenue, for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said employees called 911 because 38-year-old Charles Danczak had returned to the store after being banned earlier.

Police said he was smoking in the store despite being told to leave. LPD said officers are familiar with Danczak and they’ve responded to previous 911 calls that day involving him being banned from several businesses.

While officers were on the way, LPD said another report came in that Danczak hit another car with his car and then left the area.

Dispatchers told police Danczak had arrived at the Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams Street where he was causing a disturbance.

LPD said officers contacted him but he ignored their orders and took off.

According to police, officers responded to two other calls at a Shell gas station and Family Dollar, where Danczak was reportedly causing disturbances and assaulting employees.

LPD said at Family Dollar, Danczak walked in and asked an employee for Comet bleach powder. The employee told Danczak they only carried Ajax, and according to police, Danczak grabbed the employee and took her to the ground, though she was able to wrestle away.

LPD said Danczak kept getting away from officers.

Officers went to Danczak’s home, in North Lincoln, where they spoke with his mother who told police he was refusing to come out.

LPD said officers spoke with Danczak for a short time through the door, that he eventually slammed, and believed he may be highly intoxicated.

According to police, officers were granted entry into the home. When officers walked in the door, police said Danczak tried slamming the door on them and resisted efforts to be arrested.

Danczak was arrested and taken to jail.

LPD said he was given a DUI test, but refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Police said Danczak’s car suffered $900 in damage, the other car had $100 in damage.

Danczak is facing the following charges:

Two counts of trespassing charges

Two counts of assault charges

Felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges

Failure to furnish information in an accident

DUI 3rd offense with refusal

Obstructing a peace officer

Felony resist arrest and smoking in a prohibited place

