Man killed at southwestern Nebraska feedlot by hay bale

(GIM)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska man has died after being hit and pinned by a large hay bale on a Dawson County feedlot, authorities said.

The farm accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Darr Feedlot near Cozad, radio station KRVN reported. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said Vergil Heyer, 65, of Ainsworth, was unstrapping hay bales from a semitrailer when the bales fell off the truck, hitting Heyer.

One of the bales landed on top of Heyer and pinned him, witnesses told emergency responders. Workers at the feedlot moved the hay bale off Heyer and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

