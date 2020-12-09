Mild temperatures will continue Wednesday with a cool down for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a record breaking high of 64 degrees in Lincoln on Tuesday, we will have another chance to get close to the record high Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny and mild with the high near 64. The record for today is 66 degrees set in 1939. Northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny and mild with record or near record highs possible. (1011 Weather Team)

A cold front will move across Nebraska tonight bringing a few clouds and cooler temperatures for Thursday. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s. Partly cloudy on Thursday and not as mild. Highs in the lower 50s, which is still well above average for mid December. North wind in the afternoon 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A stronger system will bring colder temperatures to the region on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, a gusty north wind at the chance for scattered showers possibly mixed with some snow, especially later on Friday. The high on Friday will be in the upper 30s. Light snow mixed with some light freezing rain will be possible Friday night. Snow accumulation is expected to be on the light side however, a few slick spots possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Some lingering light snow will be possible Saturday morning but should end by the afternoon. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 30s and it will be blustery. Partly cloudy on Sunday and continued chilly with the high in the mid 30s.

Monday will be in the lower 40s for the high under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday there is a small chance for a snow shower or flurries with the high in the upper 30s.

Big cool down Friday and the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

