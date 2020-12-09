Near record or record high temperatures likely again Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After much of the area was close to, tied or set a new record high temperature Tuesday, it looks like the same could happen again Wednesday. Lincoln, McCook and Sidney each set a new record high temperature Tuesday. Hastings and North Platte tied their record high temperature Tuesday. Enjoy the warm (for December) day on Wednesday because the cooling trend begins Thursday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s. The average high this time of the year is upper 30s. Record high temperatures for December 9th are in the mid 60s to low 70s. Some locations will have a chance at tying or setting a new record Wednesday. The record high temperature for December 9th in Lincoln is 66 set in 1957 and 1939.

Well above average temperatures likely Wednesday with some locations close to record high territory. (KOLN)

A cold front looks to move through the are Thursday. No precipitation expected, but there should be an increase in clouds. It may be a bit breezy with north-northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. The cooling trend begins with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Cold front moves through the area Thursday. (KOLN)

It will feel more like December Friday with temperatures returning to near average. Highs should be in the mid 30s to around 40. A chance of rain, drizzle, freezing rain and freezing drizzle looks to develop late Thursday night (after midnight). Rain and snow will be possible during the day Friday with a change to all snow Friday night into Saturday morning. It is too early to talk about exact amounts, but some light accumulation is possible at this time. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple of days as the picture becomes a little clearer with the next chance of precipitation.

After several days of well above average temperatures this month, it will start to feel more like December Friday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.