Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and 16 other states have joined a lawsuit initially filed by the Texas attorney general demanding that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia as well as the Trump campaign have also signed on to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Republican Ken Paxton.

“It is absolutely essential that credible claims of election improprieties be brought to light and fully investigated,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Tens of millions of Americans have been left wondering about the integrity of our elections. The success of our representative democracy requires that legitimate concerns about the election be properly addressed. The Texas lawsuit is an effort to do so.”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson ultimately made the decision for the state to attach itself to the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday. Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

