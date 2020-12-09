Nebraska hospitals could get COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s healthcare workers could start getting COVID-19 vaccines as soon as the end of this week.

CHI Health and Bryan Health leadership said Tuesday they’re waiting on emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine to go through so shipments of hundreds of vaccines can make their way to hospitals and health departments across the state.

“We have a small army of staff preparing our plan right now,” Kathy Bressler, a registered nurse with CHI Health said.

Its estimated that more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to Nebraska throughout December.

The first of those coming at the end of this week.

The first people to be vaccinated will be frontline healthcare workers, like those who work directly with patients in emergency rooms, hospitals, long-term care facilities and doctors offices across the state.

The vaccines the state will get are made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer will come first. Its been found to be 95% effective. In a trial of 43,000 participants only eight who got the vaccine got COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine is next up for emergency approval. It’s 94.5% effective. In a trial of 30,000 people only 5 who got the vaccine got COVID-19.

“Both also prevented nearly all severe cases of COVID-19 which is important because those are the cases that lead to hospitalizations and deaths,” Katie Packard, clinical pharmacist for Bryan Health said.

The hospitals said they don’t yet know how many doses they’ll get in the initial shipment.

CHI Health estimated it’d be between 900 and 3,000 doses.

“We’ll just keep vaccinating until we run out and then wait for the next shipment,” CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said.

Neither hospital system is requiring staff to get the vaccine because its approved under emergency circumstances, which means its not approved by the FDA.

Though Packard said the side effects, which can include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, joint aches and chills or fevers, are very mild and typically only last one day.

“This is very similar to side effects in other FDA approved vaccines,” Packard said.

The vaccines will be given like influenza vaccines, with a shot into the arm muscle.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a booster shot after 21 days. The Moderna requires a booster after 28 days.

Bryan Health said the vaccines will be distributed to pharmacies, hospitals, health departments and Indian centers across the state. They said its expected that pharmacies will be teaming up with long-term care facilities to distribute to those staff and patients.

It’s likely to be later into 2021 before vaccines are available to the general public.

This vaccine news comes as hospitalizations have declined over the last two weeks, though health officials said Nebraska can’t ease up restrictions.

Right now, Bryan Health is treating 111 COVID-19 patients and CHI Health is treating 240.

Across the state there are 810, that’s down from the state’s peak of hospitalized patients of 987 on November 20.

However, COVID-19 deaths remain high.

Bryan Health has had 125 deaths, 100 of those since October.

“All 125 of those are someone’s son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, we’ve heard that before,” Bob Ravenscroft, with Bryan Health said. “It is literally heartbreaking and frustrating when people say COVID-19 is a hoax or not real, I can tell you its very real.”

Statewide there have been 1,236 deaths including 218 in December, that’s 31 per day.

Though hospitalizations are dropping now, Ravenscroft said a surge could still come because of Thanksgiving.

CHI said it could happen as soon as next week as the average timeline for hospitalizations is 17 days after infection.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.